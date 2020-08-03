Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Nokia (NOK), Netscout Systems (NTCT) and Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Nokia (NOK), Netscout Systems (NTCT) and Tyler Technologies (TYL).

Nokia (NOK)

In a report issued on July 31, Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nokia, with a price target of EUR4.20. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 48.3% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and ASM International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nokia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.35, which is a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Netscout Systems (NTCT)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Hold rating on Netscout Systems on July 30 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 77.4% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Netscout Systems has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $27.50, implying a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Lake Street also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $28.00 price target.

Tyler Technologies (TYL)

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Buy rating on Tyler Technologies on July 31 and set a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $357.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 76.1% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Tyler Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $388.60, a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $423.00 price target.

