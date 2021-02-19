Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Nice-Systems (NICE), Everbridge (EVBG) and Cambium Networks (CMBM)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nice-Systems (NICE), Everbridge (EVBG) and Cambium Networks (CMBM).

Nice-Systems (NICE)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Nice-Systems today and set a price target of $285.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $255.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.3% and a 74.8% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Slack Technologies.

Nice-Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $300.78, representing a 19.5% upside. In a report issued on February 5, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $295.00 price target.

Everbridge (EVBG)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Everbridge, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $140.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.3% and a 80.1% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Manhattan Associates, and Upland Software.

Everbridge has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $170.71, a 25.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Cambium Networks (CMBM)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Cambium Networks. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.95, close to its 52-week high of $43.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 61.0% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cambium Networks is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.40.

