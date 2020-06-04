Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: NetEase (NTES), Analog Devices (ADI) and Ciena (CIEN)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on NetEase (NTES), Analog Devices (ADI) and Ciena (CIEN).

NetEase (NTES)

Nomura analyst Jialong Shi maintained a Buy rating on NetEase on June 2 and set a price target of $464.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $407.45, close to its 52-week high of $425.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 71.6% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Holdings, Bilibili, and Baidu.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NetEase is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $449.00, representing an 8.1% upside. In a report issued on May 20, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $435.00 price target.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Nomura analyst David Wong maintained a Hold rating on Analog Devices today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $122.35, close to its 52-week high of $127.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 73.8% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Maxim Integrated.

Analog Devices has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.83, implying a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Ciena (CIEN)

In a report released today, Jeff Kvaal from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Ciena, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.80, close to its 52-week high of $57.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 60.4% success rate. Kvaal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ciena with a $54.82 average price target, representing a -1.7% downside. In a report issued on May 22, MKM Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

