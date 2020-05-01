Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: NeoPhotonics (NPTN), Casa Systems (CASA) and SolarWinds (SWI)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on NeoPhotonics (NPTN), Casa Systems (CASA) and SolarWinds (SWI).

NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

In a report released today, Michael Genovese from MKM Partners maintained a Buy rating on NeoPhotonics, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.15, close to its 52-week high of $9.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Genovese is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 54.5% success rate. Genovese covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Arista Networks, and Cisco Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NeoPhotonics with a $11.31 average price target, a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.50 price target.

Casa Systems (CASA)

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained a Hold rating on Casa Systems today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Marshall is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 58.7% success rate. Marshall covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CommScope Holding, and Vonage Holdings.

Casa Systems has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.40, representing a -4.6% downside. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

SolarWinds (SWI)

Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh maintained a Hold rating on SolarWinds today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 45.5% success rate. Singh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Citrix Systems, and Nice-Systems.

SolarWinds has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.40, a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $18.00 price target.

