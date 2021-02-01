Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Moog (MOG.A), Stmicroelectronics (STM) and BTRS Holdings (BTRS)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Moog (MOG.A), Stmicroelectronics (STM) and BTRS Holdings (BTRS).

Moog (MOG.A)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Hold rating on Moog yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $73.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 72.7% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Spirit AeroSystems, and Maxar Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Moog is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $84.00.

Stmicroelectronics (STM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on Stmicroelectronics yesterday and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.95, close to its 52-week high of $41.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.7% and a 55.6% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fuelcell Energy, Plug Power, and nLIGHT.

Stmicroelectronics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.86, which is a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR38.50 price target.

BTRS Holdings (BTRS)

In a report released today, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Buy rating on BTRS Holdings and a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 65.3% and a 79.4% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Coupa Software, and ACI Worldwide.

BTRS Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

