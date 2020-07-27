Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Moog (MOG.A), Anaplan (PLAN) and Dynatrace (DT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Moog (MOG.A), Anaplan (PLAN) and Dynatrace (DT).

Moog (MOG.A)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Hold rating on Moog yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 65.9% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Moog has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Anaplan (PLAN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Anaplan today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 68.7% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Anaplan has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.75.

Dynatrace (DT)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews reiterated a Buy rating on Dynatrace today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.28, close to its 52-week high of $44.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 66.5% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and ServiceNow.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dynatrace with a $41.82 average price target, implying a 0.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.