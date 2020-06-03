Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: MongoDB (MDB), Microchip (MCHP) and Infineon Technologies AG (OtherIFNNF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on MongoDB (MDB), Microchip (MCHP) and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF).

MongoDB (MDB)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on MongoDB, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $234.92, close to its 52-week high of $243.92.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 75.9% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

MongoDB has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $189.40, a -21.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 22, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Microchip (MCHP)

In a report released today, Chris Caso from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Microchip, with a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $96.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 52.3% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, SiTime Corporation, and Monolithic Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Microchip with a $111.67 average price target, which is a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

Kepler Capital analyst Sebastien Sztabowicz maintained a Hold rating on Infineon Technologies AG today and set a price target of EUR18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 45.9% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, ASM International, and Infineon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infineon Technologies AG with a $22.11 average price target, a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, DZ BANK AG also downgraded the stock to Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.