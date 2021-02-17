Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: MKS Instruments (MKSI) and CommScope Holding (COMM)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on MKS Instruments (MKSI) and CommScope Holding (COMM).

MKS Instruments (MKSI)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Scott Graham maintained a Buy rating on MKS Instruments today and set a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $164.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 71.0% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Thermon Group Holdings, and Rockwell Automation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MKS Instruments with a $200.25 average price target, representing a 18.1% upside. In a report issued on February 8, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CommScope Holding (COMM)

In a report released today, Ryan Koontz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on CommScope Holding, with a price target of $14.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.29, close to its 52-week high of $16.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.0% and a 76.2% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Acacia Communications, and Juniper Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CommScope Holding with a $15.63 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.