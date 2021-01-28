Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: MiX Telematics (MIXT), Caci International (CACI) and MSCI (MSCI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on MiX Telematics (MIXT), Caci International (CACI) and MSCI (MSCI).

MiX Telematics (MIXT)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson reiterated a Buy rating on MiX Telematics today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.70, close to its 52-week high of $14.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 76.4% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

MiX Telematics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.50, representing a 34.0% upside. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Caci International (CACI)

In a report released today, Brian Gesuale from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Caci International. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $246.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 74.1% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Trimble Navigation, and Axon Enterprise.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Caci International with a $283.00 average price target.

MSCI (MSCI)

In a report released today, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James assigned a Hold rating to MSCI. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $395.23.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 70.0% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MSCI with a $450.40 average price target.

