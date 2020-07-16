Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Microsoft (MSFT) and Adyen (OtherADYYF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Microsoft (MSFT) and Adyen (ADYYF).

Microsoft (MSFT)

In a report released today, Brad Zelnick from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft, with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $208.04, close to its 52-week high of $216.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 78.0% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, ZoomInfo Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Microsoft has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $218.53, representing a 4.3% upside. In a report issued on July 9, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

Adyen (ADYYF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Johannes Schaller maintained a Hold rating on Adyen today and set a price target of EUR1050.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1598.06, close to its 52-week high of $1615.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Schaller is ranked #2065 out of 6791 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adyen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1497.90.

