Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Micron (MU), Workday (WDAY) and NetApp (NTAP)

Ryan Adist- May 28, 2020, 1:59 PM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Micron (MU), Workday (WDAY) and NetApp (NTAP).

Micron (MU)

Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated a Buy rating on Micron yesterday and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 71.3% success rate. Pitzer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Keysight Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Micron with a $63.78 average price target, which is a 31.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Longbow Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Workday (WDAY)

Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick maintained a Hold rating on Workday yesterday and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $184.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 75.4% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Workday with a $187.50 average price target, which is a 4.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

NetApp (NTAP)

Credit Suisse analyst Matthew Cabral maintained a Buy rating on NetApp today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabral is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 55.9% success rate. Cabral covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Apple.

NetApp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $46.55, a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

