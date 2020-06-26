Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Micron (MU), Factset Research (FDS) and Farfetch (FTCH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Micron (MU), Factset Research (FDS) and Farfetch (FTCH).

Micron (MU)

In a report released yesterday, John Pitzer from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Micron, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 72.0% success rate. Pitzer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Keysight Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Micron with a $65.56 average price target, implying a 33.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Factset Research (FDS)

Credit Suisse analyst Kevin Mcveigh maintained a Hold rating on Factset Research yesterday and set a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $330.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcveigh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 63.2% success rate. Mcveigh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, Heidrick & Struggles, and BrightView Holdings.

Factset Research has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $275.13, a -18.4% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $310.00 price target.

Farfetch (FTCH)

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Ju from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Farfetch, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Ju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 70.9% success rate. Ju covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and Headhunter Group.

Farfetch has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.84, representing a -1.4% downside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $16.00 price target.

