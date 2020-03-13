Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Match Group (MTCH) and Slack Technologies (WORK)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Match Group (MTCH) and Slack Technologies (WORK).

Match Group (MTCH)

In a report released today, Youssef Squali from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Match Group, with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.57, close to its 52-week low of $53.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 57.5% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Match Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.89, a 56.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Slack Technologies (WORK)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Sell rating on Slack Technologies today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.35, close to its 52-week low of $19.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 47.5% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Uber Technologies, and Tenable Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Slack Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.14.

