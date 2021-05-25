Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Manhattan Associates (MANH) and ViaSat (VSAT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Manhattan Associates (MANH) and ViaSat (VSAT).

Manhattan Associates (MANH)

In a report released today, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Manhattan Associates. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $133.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 67.5% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Manhattan Associates with a $157.50 average price target.

ViaSat (VSAT)

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss maintained a Buy rating on ViaSat today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 69.0% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

ViaSat has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

