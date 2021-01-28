Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Lockheed Martin (LMT), Hexcel (HXL) and MiX Telematics (MIXT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Lockheed Martin (LMT), Hexcel (HXL) and MiX Telematics (MIXT).

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr assigned a Buy rating to Lockheed Martin on January 26 and set a price target of $410.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $332.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 59.9% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Smith & Wesson Brands, and Science Applications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lockheed Martin with a $411.43 average price target, implying a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Vertical Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $435.00 price target.

Hexcel (HXL)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Hold rating on Hexcel on January 26 and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 65.4% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

Hexcel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $44.64, implying a -1.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

MiX Telematics (MIXT)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on MiX Telematics today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.62, close to its 52-week high of $14.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 71.4% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MiX Telematics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.50.

