Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Kla-Tencor (KLAC), Twitter (TWTR) and Wideopenwest (WOW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Kla-Tencor (KLAC), Twitter (TWTR) and Wideopenwest (WOW).

Kla-Tencor (KLAC)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Hold rating on Kla-Tencor, with a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $232.32, close to its 52-week high of $242.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 53.2% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Advanced Energy Industries, and Keysight Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kla-Tencor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $222.29, implying a -6.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

Twitter (TWTR)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz reiterated a Hold rating on Twitter today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 46.5% and a 77.2% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Manhattan Associates, and Criteo SA.

Twitter has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $46.50, which is a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Wideopenwest (WOW)

B.Riley Financial analyst Zachary Silver maintained a Buy rating on Wideopenwest today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 43.5% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Entercom Communications, and Sirius XM Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wideopenwest is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

