Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Juniper Networks (JNPR) and ams AG (OtherAUKUF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Juniper Networks (JNPR) and ams AG (AUKUF).

Juniper Networks (JNPR)

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Koontz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Juniper Networks, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.11, close to its 52-week high of $27.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 78.7% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Applied Optoelectronics, and Acacia Communications.

Juniper Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.50, representing a -3.7% downside. In a report issued on January 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

ams AG (AUKUF)

In a report issued on January 27, Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on ams AG, with a price target of CHF28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 55.5% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and Infineon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ams AG with a $28.88 average price target, implying a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF26.00 price target.

