Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) and Lattice Semicon (LSCC)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) and Lattice Semicon (LSCC).

Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

In a report released yesterday, Dominick Gabriele from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Jack Henry & Associates. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $156.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 64.0% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Synchrony Financial.

Jack Henry & Associates has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $175.40, an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Stephens also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Lattice Semicon (LSCC)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained a Buy rating on Lattice Semicon yesterday and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 66.3% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Advanced Micro Devices, and Texas Instruments.

Lattice Semicon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.50, a 16.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Colliers Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

