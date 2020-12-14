Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Jabil Circuit (JBL) and Lyft (LYFT)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Jabil Circuit (JBL) and Lyft (LYFT).

Jabil Circuit (JBL)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Muller maintained a Hold rating on Jabil Circuit on December 11 and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 34.9% and a 82.1% success rate. Muller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, National Instruments, and Dell Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Jabil Circuit is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.50, representing a 9.4% upside. In a report issued on December 8, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $41.00 price target.

Lyft (LYFT)

In a report issued on December 11, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Lyft, with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 44.4% and a 70.1% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Zillow Group Class A.

Lyft has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.55, a 1.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 1, Loop Capital Markets also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

