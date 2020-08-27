Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) and Ubiquiti Networks (UI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) and Ubiquiti Networks (UI).

Ituran Location And Control (ITRN)

Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner maintained a Buy rating on Ituran Location And Control on August 25 and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 53.7% success rate. Rosner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Magic Software Enterprises, Sapiens International, and Nice-Systems.

Ituran Location And Control has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

Ubiquiti Networks (UI)

In a report issued on August 24, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Ubiquiti Networks, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $185.72, close to its 52-week high of $199.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 62.2% success rate. Long covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

Ubiquiti Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $132.00.

