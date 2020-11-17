Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Iqiyi (IQ) and Agora (API)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Iqiyi (IQ) and Agora (API).

Iqiyi (IQ)

Oppenheimer analyst Bo Pei CFA maintained a Hold rating on Iqiyi today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.77, close to its 52-week high of $28.03.

CFA has an average return of 17.0% when recommending Iqiyi.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #5461 out of 7091 analysts.

Iqiyi has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Agora (API)

Needham analyst Richard Valera maintained a Buy rating on Agora today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 64.9% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agora is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.50.

