Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Intel (INTC), Hexcel (HXL) and Qualtrics International (XM)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Intel (INTC), Hexcel (HXL) and Qualtrics International (XM).

Intel (INTC)

BMO Capital analyst Ambrish Srivastava maintained a Buy rating on Intel today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $63.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Srivastava is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 80.4% success rate. Srivastava covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, and ON Semiconductor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Intel with a $67.68 average price target, which is a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hexcel (HXL)

In a report released today, John McNulty from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Hexcel, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.50.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 64.7% success rate. McNulty covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as RPM International, Chemours Company, and Avery Dennison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hexcel is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $47.88, a -16.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Qualtrics International (XM)

In a report released today, Keith Bachman from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Qualtrics International, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.30, close to its 52-week low of $30.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Bachman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 67.0% success rate. Bachman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, TELUS International (CDA), and DXC Technology Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qualtrics International with a $48.00 average price target, representing a 45.0% upside. In a report issued on April 9, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.