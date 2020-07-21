Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Intel (INTC) and AT&T (T)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Intel (INTC) and AT&T (T).

Intel (INTC)

In a report released yesterday, John Pitzer from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Intel, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $60.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Pitzer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 74.0% success rate. Pitzer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Keysight Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Intel has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $62.35, representing a 1.4% upside. In a report issued on July 14, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AT&T (T)

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson maintained a Hold rating on AT&T yesterday and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Mitchelson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 60.6% success rate. Mitchelson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dish Network, Walt Disney, and Altice Usa.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AT&T is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.82.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on T: