Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Infineon Technologies AG (OtherIFNNF) and Adyen (OtherADYYF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) and Adyen (ADYYF).

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

In a report released yesterday, Alexander Duval from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Infineon Technologies AG, with a price target of EUR22.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.13, close to its 52-week high of $24.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Duval is ranked #621 out of 6738 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infineon Technologies AG with a $23.64 average price target, which is a 1.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 25, DZ BANK AG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Adyen (ADYYF)

In a report released yesterday, Julian Serafini from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Adyen, with a price target of EUR1495.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1498.40, close to its 52-week high of $1499.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Serafini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 85.0% success rate. Serafini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Micro Focus International, Ingenico Group – GCS, and SAP AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adyen with a $1228.73 average price target, which is a -16.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 29, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR1485.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.