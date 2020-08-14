Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: II-VI (IIVI), Formfactor (FORM) and Widepoint (WYY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on II-VI (IIVI), Formfactor (FORM) and Widepoint (WYY).

II-VI (IIVI)

In a report released today, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on II-VI, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.85, close to its 52-week high of $52.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 69.9% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

II-VI has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.25, implying a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $43.50 price target.

Formfactor (FORM)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Formfactor, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 51.0% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Formfactor with a $35.00 average price target.

Widepoint (WYY)

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Widepoint, with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.94, close to its 52-week high of $0.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 53.4% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Kratos Defense, and Ducommun.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Widepoint is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.00.

