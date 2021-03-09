Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: GSX Techedu (GSX) and Nuvei Corp. (OtherNUVCF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on GSX Techedu (GSX) and Nuvei Corp. (NUVCF).

Nuvei Corp. (NUVCF)

Raymond James analyst John Davis maintained a Hold rating on Nuvei Corp. on February 5. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 74.3% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nuvei Corp. with a $68.09 average price target.

