Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: GSX Techedu (GSX) and Infineon Technologies AG (OtherIFNNF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on GSX Techedu (GSX) and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF).

GSX Techedu (GSX)

Nomura analyst Jessie Xu maintained a Hold rating on GSX Techedu today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Xu is ranked #4338 out of 6520 analysts.

GSX Techedu has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $45.00.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

Infineon Technologies AG received a Buy rating and a EUR19.50 price target from Norddeutsche Landesbank analyst Wolfgang Donie today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Donie is ranked #5228 out of 6520 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infineon Technologies AG with a $20.93 average price target, representing a 20.8% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR18.50 price target.

