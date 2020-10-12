Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Fortinet (FTNT) and Snowflake (SNOW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Fortinet (FTNT) and Snowflake (SNOW).

Fortinet (FTNT)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal maintained a Buy rating on Fortinet today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $126.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 73.2% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

Fortinet has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $138.46, a 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake received a Hold rating and a $250.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $238.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.8% and a 78.8% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, BigCommerce Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

Snowflake has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $250.15, representing a 3.4% upside. In a report issued on October 1, Bernstein also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

