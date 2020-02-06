Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: FireEye (FEYE) and Twilio (TWLO)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on FireEye (FEYE) and Twilio (TWLO).

FireEye (FEYE)

In a report released today, Melissa Franchi from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on FireEye, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Franchi is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 51.9% success rate. Franchi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, Tenable Holdings, and Varonis Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for FireEye with a $19.67 average price target, implying a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Evercore ISI also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Twilio (TWLO)

Robert W. Baird analyst William Power maintained a Buy rating on Twilio today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $124.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Power is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 68.0% success rate. Power covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and LogMeIn.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Twilio with a $139.46 average price target, representing a 15.6% upside. In a report issued on January 31, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

