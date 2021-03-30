Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Factset Research (FDS) and Pluralsight (PS)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Factset Research (FDS) and Pluralsight (PS).
Factset Research (FDS)
Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Sell rating on Factset Research today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $311.34.
According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 69.1% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Factset Research with a $288.00 average price target.
Pluralsight (PS)
Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Hold rating on Pluralsight today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.33, close to its 52-week high of $22.69.
According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.5% and a 70.0% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Qualtrics International, and ZoomInfo Technologies.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Pluralsight is a Hold with an average price target of $22.75.
