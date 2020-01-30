Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Facebook (FB), ServiceNow (NOW) and Microsoft (MSFT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Facebook (FB), ServiceNow (NOW) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Facebook (FB)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Facebook today and set a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $223.23, close to its 52-week high of $224.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 63.9% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Trade Desk.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $248.85, implying a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

ServiceNow (NOW)

In a report released today, Philip Winslow from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on ServiceNow, with a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $312.93, close to its 52-week high of $318.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Winslow is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 72.0% success rate. Winslow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Citrix Systems, Salesforce, and Microsoft.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ServiceNow is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $347.75, which is a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Microsoft (MSFT)

In a report released today, Kirk Materne from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $168.04, close to its 52-week high of $168.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Materne is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 87.4% success rate. Materne covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Citrix Systems, and Veeva Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microsoft is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $187.35, implying an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $189.00 price target.

