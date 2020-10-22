Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Facebook (FB) and Iqiyi (IQ)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Facebook (FB) and Iqiyi (IQ).
Facebook (FB)
Rosenblatt Securities analyst Mark Zgutowicz maintained a Buy rating on Facebook on October 20 and set a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $278.73, close to its 52-week high of $304.67.
According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 46.1% and a 77.6% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Criteo SA, and Pinterest.
Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $300.15, representing a 7.4% upside. In a report issued on October 8, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $320.00 price target.
Iqiyi (IQ)
Tigress Financial analyst Aaron Ju downgraded Iqiyi to Hold yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.94.
According to TipRanks.com, Ju is ranked #810 out of 7011 analysts.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Iqiyi with a $20.25 average price target, representing a -9.4% downside. In a report issued on October 18, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.
