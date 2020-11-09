Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: F5 Networks (FFIV), GAN (GAN) and Infinera (INFN)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on F5 Networks (FFIV), GAN (GAN) and Infinera (INFN).

F5 Networks (FFIV)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to F5 Networks today and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $144.37, close to its 52-week high of $156.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 58.0% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

F5 Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $158.83, a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

GAN (GAN)

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on GAN, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.8% and a 58.2% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, AYR Strategies, and KLDiscovery.

GAN has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.83.

Infinera (INFN)

Northland Securities analyst Tim Savageaux maintained a Hold rating on Infinera today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 57.6% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Infinera has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.50, representing a 45.6% upside. In a report issued on November 5, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

