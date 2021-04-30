Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Exlservice Holdings (EXLS), Onto Innovation (ONTO) and NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Exlservice Holdings (EXLS), Onto Innovation (ONTO) and NeoPhotonics (NPTN).

Exlservice Holdings (EXLS)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Exlservice Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $94.63, close to its 52-week high of $96.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 68.4% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Duck Creek Technologies.

Exlservice Holdings has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $100.25, a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Barrington also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on Onto Innovation today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.57, close to its 52-week high of $72.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 69.7% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Western Digital.

Onto Innovation has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.00, representing a 16.8% upside. In a report issued on April 21, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to NeoPhotonics today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 66.7% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeoPhotonics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.33.

