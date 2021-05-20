Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) and Infinera (INFN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) and Infinera (INFN).

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Euronet Worldwide, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $141.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 58.1% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Euronet Worldwide is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $176.25.

Infinera (INFN)

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Infinera, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 63.7% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Infinera has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.25, representing a 18.8% upside. In a report issued on May 13, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $10.00 price target.

