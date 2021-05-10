Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Epam Systems (EPAM), IAC/InterActive (IAC) and Ubiquiti Networks (UI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Epam Systems (EPAM), IAC/InterActive (IAC) and Ubiquiti Networks (UI).

Epam Systems (EPAM)

Barclays analyst Ramsey El Assal maintained a Buy rating on Epam Systems on May 7 and set a price target of $521.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $460.20, close to its 52-week high of $466.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 68.9% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Automatic Data Processing, and Fidelity National Info.

Epam Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $497.00, which is a 6.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $507.00 price target.

IAC/InterActive (IAC)

In a report issued on May 7, Ross Sandler from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActive, with a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $241.40, close to its 52-week high of $266.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 66.0% success rate. Sandler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IAC/InterActive with a $268.71 average price target, representing a 15.3% upside. In a report issued on May 3, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $276.00 price target.

Ubiquiti Networks (UI)

In a report issued on May 7, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Ubiquiti Networks, with a price target of $263.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $280.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 63.4% success rate. Long covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

Ubiquiti Networks has an analyst consensus of Hold.

