Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Embraer SA (ERJ), Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) and MTBC (MTBC)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Embraer SA (ERJ), Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) and MTBC (MTBC).

Embraer SA (ERJ)

In a report issued on March 22, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Embraer SA, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 60.7% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Smith & Wesson Brands, and Science Applications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Embraer SA with a $8.48 average price target.

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Euronet Worldwide, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $139.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 59.8% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Euronet Worldwide has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $182.67, a 28.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

MTBC (MTBC)

In a report released today, Eugene Mannheimer from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on MTBC, with a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Mannheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 56.8% success rate. Mannheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, NextGen Healthcare, and Castlight Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MTBC with a $16.70 average price target.

