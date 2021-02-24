Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Echostar (SATS), Infinera (INFN) and PubMatic (PUBM)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Echostar (SATS), Infinera (INFN) and PubMatic (PUBM).

Echostar (SATS)

In a report released yesterday, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Echostar, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.93, close to its 52-week low of $19.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 64.0% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Echostar with a $41.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Infinera (INFN)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Infinera. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 61.0% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infinera with a $11.20 average price target, which is a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

PubMatic (PUBM)

In a report released yesterday, Aaron Kessler from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on PubMatic. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 73.6% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class C, and Alphabet Class A.

PubMatic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.20.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on PUBM: