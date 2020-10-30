Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Digimarc (DMRC) and Universal Display (OLED)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Digimarc (DMRC) and Universal Display (OLED).

Digimarc (DMRC)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Digimarc. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 62.5% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Digimarc with a $23.00 average price target, representing a -18.7% downside. In a report released yesterday, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Universal Display (OLED)

In a report released today, Martin Yang from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Universal Display, with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $197.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -12.1% and a 42.9% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as QuickLogic, Synaptics, and Corning.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Display is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $199.40, a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

