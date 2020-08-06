Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Dialog Semiconductor (OtherDLGNF) and Zynga (ZNGA)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) and Zynga (ZNGA).

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

Barclays analyst Andrew Gardiner maintained a Buy rating on Dialog Semiconductor yesterday and set a price target of EUR56.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.95, close to its 52-week high of $55.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gardiner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 59.0% success rate. Gardiner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, TomTom, and ams AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dialog Semiconductor with a $54.23 average price target, an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR50.00 price target.

Zynga (ZNGA)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Zynga. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.07, close to its 52-week high of $10.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 79.5% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Zynga has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.04.

