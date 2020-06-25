Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Dialog Semiconductor (OtherDLGNF) and Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF).

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Sandeep Deshpande maintained a Hold rating on Dialog Semiconductor yesterday and set a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Deshpande is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 62.1% success rate. Deshpande covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Stmicroelectronics, and Infineon.

Dialog Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.64.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Hallam maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE yesterday and set a price target of EUR84.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $70.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallam is ranked #6316 out of 6704 analysts.

Airbus Group SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.73, which is a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR82.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on EADSF: