Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Cree (CREE), Vonage Holdings (VG) and Yext (YEXT)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cree (CREE), Vonage Holdings (VG) and Yext (YEXT).

Cree (CREE)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Cree, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $106.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.7% and a 53.3% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, Fuelcell Energy, and IPG Photonics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cree is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $127.00, implying a 19.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Cowen & Co. also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Vonage Holdings (VG)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan assigned a Buy rating to Vonage Holdings today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 63.3% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Digital Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vonage Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.19, a 25.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Yext (YEXT)

Berenberg Bank analyst Brett Knoblauch reiterated a Hold rating on Yext today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Knoblauch is ranked #1623 out of 7344 analysts.

Yext has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $15.25, a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, William Blair also downgraded the stock to Hold.

