Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL), Luna Innovations (LUNA) and Gogo (GOGO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL), Luna Innovations (LUNA) and Gogo (GOGO).

Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Comtech Telecommunications today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.01, close to its 52-week high of $30.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.8% and a 65.6% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Synchronoss Technologies, Ribbon Communications, and Limelight Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Comtech Telecommunications with a $29.33 average price target.

Luna Innovations (LUNA)

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Luna Innovations, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.36, close to its 52-week high of $12.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 66.6% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Luna Innovations has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50.

Gogo (GOGO)

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas maintained a Hold rating on Gogo today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is ranked #128 out of 7372 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gogo is a Hold with an average price target of $11.50, which is a -8.1% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

