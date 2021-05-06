Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Cognizant (CTSH), Immersion (IMMR) and Vonage Holdings (VG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Cognizant (CTSH), Immersion (IMMR) and Vonage Holdings (VG).

Cognizant (CTSH)

In a report released today, Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Cognizant, with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $72.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Keane is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 76.5% success rate. Keane covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DXC Technology Company, Affirm Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cognizant is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $91.75, representing a 22.0% upside. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Immersion (IMMR)

Colliers Securities analyst Derek Soderberg maintained a Buy rating on Immersion today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Soderberg is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 44.0% success rate. Soderberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Lattice Semicon, and Axon Enterprise.

Immersion has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

Vonage Holdings (VG)

In a report released today, Ryan MacWilliams from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Vonage Holdings, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.08.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 72.4% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Everbridge.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vonage Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.57.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.