Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Cloudflare (NET) and Xilinx (XLNX)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cloudflare (NET) and Xilinx (XLNX).

Cloudflare (NET)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan assigned a Buy rating to Cloudflare today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $82.77, close to its 52-week high of $95.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 66.9% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Digital Turbine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cloudflare with a $94.82 average price target, representing an 11.8% upside. In a report issued on February 1, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Xilinx (XLNX)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Xilinx. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $143.70, close to its 52-week high of $154.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 49.4% and a 80.7% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Allegro MicroSystems, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Xilinx with a $146.20 average price target.

