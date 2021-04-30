Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Citrix Systems (CTXS), First Solar (FSLR) and Fortinet (FTNT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Citrix Systems (CTXS), First Solar (FSLR) and Fortinet (FTNT).

Citrix Systems (CTXS)

Raymond James analyst Robert Majek maintained a Buy rating on Citrix Systems yesterday and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $128.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 58.5% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, NortonLifeLock, and ServiceNow.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Citrix Systems with a $167.75 average price target, implying a 34.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $180.00 price target.

First Solar (FSLR)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov maintained a Sell rating on First Solar today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $87.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 59.9% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Clean Energy Fuels.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Solar is a Hold with an average price target of $91.60, implying a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Sell.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle reiterated a Buy rating on Fortinet yesterday and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $195.47, close to its 52-week high of $209.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 53.8% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Insight Enterprises, and Motorola Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortinet with a $195.50 average price target, a -1.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

