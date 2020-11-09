Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Cisco Systems (CSCO), Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) and Square (SQ)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Cisco Systems (CSCO), Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) and Square (SQ).

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Buy rating on Cisco Systems today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 56.6% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

Cisco Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.33, implying a 26.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Tigress Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Telephone & Data Systems (TDS)

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss reiterated a Buy rating on Telephone & Data Systems today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 64.6% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, United States Cellular, and Iridium Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Telephone & Data Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.83.

Square (SQ)

Raymond James analyst John Davis maintained a Sell rating on Square today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $198.08, close to its 52-week high of $201.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 68.1% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Bottomline Technologies, and Fidelity National Info.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Square is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $186.91, a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Sell rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

