Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Cisco Systems (CSCO), Cogent Comms (CCOI) and Covetrus (CVET)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Cisco Systems (CSCO), Cogent Comms (CCOI) and Covetrus (CVET).

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Buy rating on Cisco Systems yesterday and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.49, close to its 52-week high of $54.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 58.3% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

Cisco Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.10, a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Tigress Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Cogent Comms (CCOI)

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Hold rating on Cogent Comms yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 55.6% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, GTT Communications, and Lumen Technologies.

Cogent Comms has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.75.

Covetrus (CVET)

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Covetrus. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.4% and a 41.8% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Covetrus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.75, representing a 31.2% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

