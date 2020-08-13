Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Ping Identity Holding (PING)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Ping Identity Holding (PING).

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Hold rating to Cisco Systems today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 59.6% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Forescout Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cisco Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.38, which is a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Cleveland Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Ping Identity Holding (PING)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal maintained a Buy rating on Ping Identity Holding today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.52, close to its 52-week high of $37.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 71.6% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ping Identity Holding with a $34.43 average price target.

