Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Technology Stocks: Cisco Systems (CSCO) and ON24 (ONTF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Cisco Systems (CSCO) and ON24 (ONTF).

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Hold rating to Cisco Systems today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.47, close to its 52-week high of $54.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 62.9% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Cisco Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.10, a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

ON24 (ONTF)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to ON24, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.75, close to its 52-week low of $31.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 66.3% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ON24 with a $66.43 average price target, which is a 101.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

